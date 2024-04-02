WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden adviser Sullivan's talks with MBS signals focus on Israel-Saudi ties
Jake Sullivan is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia this week to hold discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as part of revitalised US push aimed at advancing normalisation of ties between Tel Aviv and Riyadh.
Biden adviser Sullivan's talks with MBS signals focus on Israel-Saudi ties
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Biden meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (July 2022). The Biden Administration has renewed efforts to kick start the process for a Saudi-Israel deal. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 2, 2024

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan plans to travel to Saudi Arabia this week for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid a US push for progress toward normalising relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Talks on normalisation had been put on ice in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 blitz by Palestinian Hamas fighters on southern Israel and Israel's subsequent invasion of Gaza, but conversations have resumed in recent months.

A US official said Sullivan planned talks with the crown prince to check in on the issue but did not expect a major breakthrough.

A second US official said Sullivan would consult broadly on a number of matters.

"He has not been to Saudi Arabia in some time and there’s lots to discuss," the second official said.

'A number of matters'

Recommended

Last week, Biden emphasised his belief that the Saudi normalisation deal remains attainable and significant, even though discussions were disrupted by the October 7 event l and Israel's subsequent invasion of Gaza.

"I won't go into detail now. But look, I've been working with the Saudis. They are prepared to fully recognise Israel," Biden said at a fundraiser in New York with former Presidents Obama and Clinton last week.

RelatedBlinken signals progress in Saudi-Israel normalisation efforts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 21 that the United States and Saudi Arabia had made "good progress" in talks on normalising ties between the kingdom and Israel, without providing a timeline for concluding a deal.

As part of a normalisation deal, Saudi Arabia wants to clinch a mutual defence pact with Washington and get US support for its civil nuclear programme.

Saudi Arabia has explicitly stated, as per media reports, that to advance the normalisation process with Israel, the conflict in Gaza must cease, and the Israeli government must pledge unwaveringly to pursue a two-state solution.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington