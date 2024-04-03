Wednesday, April 3, 2023

1258 GMT — Finland and Ukraine have signed a long-term agreement on security cooperation, during a visit by Finnish President Alexander Stubb to the Ukrainian capital.

Stubb also said Finland was delivering a $202 million package of military aid, including air defence and heavy ammunition to Ukraine's army to help it "win this war".

In the 10-year agreement, the Nordic country said it would "continue to provide long-term military, political and financial support, as well as humanitarian assistance and civil protection support to Ukraine ... for as long as it takes".

1209 GMT — Backing Ukraine is investment, not charity: Belgium

Funding to support Ukraine is not charity but an investment, the Belgian foreign minister has said.

“We will envisage the feasibility of this proposition among us,” Lahbib said.

“This is not charity. This is an investment to our own protection. So this is very important, but on the other hand, it is dangerous to make promises that we cannot keep,” she added.

1109 GMT — NATO allies to provide 0.25 pct GDP for Ukraine: Estonia

Estonia's Foreign minister Margus Tsahkna said his country had proposed to all NATO allies that they provide each year 0.25 percent of their GDP in military support to Ukraine.

He was speaking ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting aiming to discuss how to put military support for Ukraine on a long-term footing, including a proposal for a $107 billion five-year fund and a plan seen as a way to "Trump-proof" aid for Kiev.

1035 GMT — Zelenskyy discusses weapon supplies with Japan's Kishida

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation on the frontline and needs of his nation's army in a phone talk with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for its financial aid to Ukraine, amounting over $12 billion, and for allocating additional funds.

Zelenskyy provided an update to Kishida regarding the ongoing war with Russia, mentioning recent missile and drone attacks on its territory.

0923 GMT — Russia hit Ukraine with 3,000 bombs in March: Zelenskyy

Russia fired over 3,000 guided aerial bombs, 600 drones and 400 missiles at Ukraine in March alone, President Zelenskyy has said.

Russia has stepped up its long-range air strike campaign on Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the last two weeks, destroying another chunk of a system already hobbled by previous Russian bombardments during the 25-month full-scale offensive.

0917 GMT — NATO must ensure long-term, reliable arms for Ukraine: chief

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that alliance members must guarantee long-term weapon deliveries for Ukraine, as ministers prepared to discuss a proposal for a 100-billion-euro, five-year fund.

"We must ensure reliable and predictable security assistance to Ukraine for the long haul so that we rely less on the voluntary contributions and more on NATO commitments, less on short-term offers and more on multi-year pledges," Stoltenberg said as NATO foreign ministers met in Brussels.

0833 GMT — Ukraine behind Moscow concert attack: Russia security official

Top Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev has said that "Ukrainian special services" were behind last month's deadly concert shooting near Moscow and that Ukraine was under the control of the United States, state media reported.

Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council, provided no evidence for Russia's latest claim of Ukrainian involvement.

Ukraine has denied having anything to do with the attack that killed at least 144 people, and the United States has said the Daesh terror group bore sole responsibility.