Mexico's leader has mourned the death of mayoral candidate Gisela Gaytan who was shot death when she began her campaign in the Mexican city of Celaya in central Guanajuato state, authorities said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador mourned her death on Tuesday, saying the killing of his own party's candidate "hurts a lot," but he did not announce any increase in security for politicians.

Her murder on Monday is the latest in a killing spree during the 2023-2024 election period that has left 22 candidates dead.

"This is something that has us angry, shocked, in mourning. We are going to suspend campaign activities," said Alma Alcaraz, another candidate with the governing Morena party.

Electoral violence in Mexico has increased in this general election year, with members of organised crime attacking and threatening all political parties.

Gaytan was a mayoral candidate for Mexico's ruling party, Morena, for Celaya, one of the country's most violent municipalities.

She was just beginning her campaign when she was murdered.

According to Ricardo Sheffield, Morena's Senate candidate for Guanajuato, protection was requested for Gaytan and other candidates for local offices in the state to no avail.

At a press conference, Sheffield accused Guanajuato Governor Diego Sinhue Rodriguez Vallejo of not taking the necessary steps to protect local candidates since it is "the most insecure state in all of Mexico."

By March, Guanajuato ranked as the most violent state in the country, racking up 401 homicides in the first three months of the year.

With Gaytan's murder, the state has reported two assassinations of mayoral candidates.