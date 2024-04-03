Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto has said he wants to “further strengthen” relations with Japan as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following a visit to China.

Subianto, who is currently Defence Minister, told Kishida that the two countries were long-standing friends who had built a cooperative relationship and that he hoped to strengthen it further.

Japan has been seeking closer ties with Southeast Asian countries, especially in maritime security and defence, in the face of China's increasingly assertive military presence.

Subianto, who is set to succeed Joko Widodo in October, chose Beijing for his first official foreign visit after his election triumph in February. The choice was intended to underline stable relations with China amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea, marked by recurrent maritime confrontations between China and the Philippines.

In his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Subianto pledged a continued friendly policy toward China.

China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner, with Beijing investing in major infrastructure projects, and Indonesia has maintained a relatively neutral stance amid rising tensions between China and the Philippines over rival territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Kishida welcomed Subianto's early visit to Tokyo, telling his future counterpart that the two countries are longtime friends who share basic values and principles and that Japan hoped to further strengthen cooperation in regional and global issues as “comprehensive and strategic partners.”