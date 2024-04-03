TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's aid to Gaza since last October reaches 42,000 tonnes
An average of 127 tonnes of drinking water is delivered from Türkiye through Egypt to Gaza every week, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye's aid to Gaza since last October reaches 42,000 tonnes
It added that Ankara "will continue to stand by Gaza and the Palestinian people,” including amid the current Israeli offensive on Gaza, which has killed some 33,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023. / Photo: AA Archive
April 3, 2024

Humanitarian assistance provided by Türkiye to Gaza since last October has reached 42,000 tonnes, the country has said.

"Türkiye's humanitarian aid to Gaza has reached 42,000 tonnes," the Foreign Ministry said on X on Wednesday, adding that the country, as the second-largest contributor of aid to Gaza, accounts for nearly a quarter of the total aid.

It stated that "an average of 127 tonnes of drinking water is delivered from Türkiye through Egypt to Gaza every week," stressing that more than 400 Palestinian patients and wounded individuals are also getting medical treatment in Türkiye.

It added that Ankara "will continue to stand by Gaza and the Palestinian people,” including amid the current Israeli offensive on Gaza, which has killed some 33,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

Israel's war against Palestine

Recommended

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 32,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, and over 75,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation. That has dramatically heightened the need for international assistance in the coastal en clave amid stringent Israeli restrictions on its entry.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which last week asked Tel Aviv to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

RelatedTurkish ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives Egypt
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan