Humanitarian assistance provided by Türkiye to Gaza since last October has reached 42,000 tonnes, the country has said.

"Türkiye's humanitarian aid to Gaza has reached 42,000 tonnes," the Foreign Ministry said on X on Wednesday, adding that the country, as the second-largest contributor of aid to Gaza, accounts for nearly a quarter of the total aid.

It stated that "an average of 127 tonnes of drinking water is delivered from Türkiye through Egypt to Gaza every week," stressing that more than 400 Palestinian patients and wounded individuals are also getting medical treatment in Türkiye.

It added that Ankara "will continue to stand by Gaza and the Palestinian people,” including amid the current Israeli offensive on Gaza, which has killed some 33,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

Israel's war against Palestine