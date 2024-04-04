A military base in the capital of army-ruled Myanmar has reportedly been targeted by drones, according to both the shadow government and local media. A local armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the information, and attempts to contact the military government for confirmation of the incident were unsuccessful at the time.

The National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of anti-junta groups formed to undermine military rule in the wake of a 2021 coup, said the attack was carried out in Naypyitaw, but provided no details on the drones or weapons used, or whether the base sustained any damage.

State-controlled media outlets carried no news of the reported incident.

If confirmed, the incident could be a major blow to the credibility of a military that is facing its biggest test since first taking power of the former British colony in 1962.

The junta has been fighting on several fronts to contain insurgencies across the country and stabilise an economy that has withered since the coup.

29 drones used against military base and air force base