Israeli soldiers have created “kill zones” in and around areas in Gaza to take out Palestinians who cross invisible boundaries, according to military sources cited by Haaretz.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently lauded the Israeli military as “the most moral army in the world”.

However, mounting evidence suggests the reality is different. The conduct of the Israeli soldiers also raises questions about the billions of dollars of American taxpayers’ money being spent to arm Israel.

The US recently approved the transfer of 2,000-pound bombs and other weapons to Israel.

Despite assurances from the Biden administration that the weapons will be used in accordance with international law, the investigativereport by Israeli newspaper Haaretz sheds light on the actual operations of the US-funded military on the ground in Gaza.

According to a reserve officer quoted by Haaretz, the term "combat zone" is pivotal in Gaza. It denotes an area where soldiers establish a force, typically inside an abandoned house, with the surrounding area designated as a military or combat zone, without clear markings. Another term for these areas is "kill zones."

The officer adds that within each combat or kill zone, the boundaries and operational procedures are subject to the interpretation of local commanders, with many “writing their own rules of engagement.”

“As soon as people enter it, mainly adult males, orders are to shoot and kill, even if that person is unarmed," says the officer.

Routine killings

The report provides crucial context regarding footage captured by an Israeli drone, which surfaced on Al Jazeera. The distressing video depicted an Israeli drone hovering over four unarmed Palestinian men in civilian clothing, tracking them down in the deserted streets of Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis. The men were subsequently killed on the spot as several missiles hit them. The incident happened in early February.

“Ostensibly, this was another statistic in the roster of dead Hamas militants”, the publication reported. However, a senior Israeli military officer speaking to Haaretz said that the men were unarmed and did not pose a threat to Israeli forces in the area.

The officer added that it was uncertain whether they were involved in launching the rocket and speculated that they might have been civilians searching for food.

They were simply the people who were closest to the launching site –it's possible they were civilians out looking for food.

The death toll among Palestinians in Gaza killed by Israeli forces has now surpassed 33,000. This is only one account of the reality behind how Palestinians are routinely killed in indiscriminate Israeli military fire in Gaza, the report notes.

In the northern part of the besieged enclave, where famine is looming for 300,000 Palestinians, the situation is even worse, soldiers and commanders said.

A senior commander indicated that many civilians in northern Gaza are not in humanitarian shelters and remain in their homes to protect their property from looting. Consequently, these civilians whose homes happen to be located outside of humanitarian areas are in constant danger.