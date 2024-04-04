Two Palestinian detainees from Gaza had their legs amputated due to injuries sustained from cuffs during their detention, an Israeli doctor has said.

The doctor, at the field hospital set up at the Sde Teiman detention camp in the Negev desert, said on Thursday that Palestinian detainees face deplorable conditions and violations at the facility.

"Just this week, two prisoners had their legs amputated due to injuries from leg irons, which unfortunately is a routine event," he said in a letter to the defence and health ministers and the attorney general cited by Haaretz daily.

According to the Israeli doctor, Palestinian detainees at the facility are blindfolded, fed through straws, and defecated in diapers.

He cited that all Palestinian patients at the field hospital are handcuffed by all four limbs.

"From the first days of the medical facility’s operation until today, I have faced serious ethical dilemmas,” the doctor said.

"More than that, I am writing (this letter) to warn you that the facilities' operations do not comply with a single section among those dealing with health in the Incarceration of Unlawful Combatants Law."

The physician said half of the Palestinian patients at the hospital were transferred to the facility due to injuries caused by their leg irons during their detention.

The leg irons, the doctor said, cause serious injuries that "require repeated surgical interventions."

"Under these conditions, in practice, even young and healthy patients lose weight after a week or two of hospitalisation," the physician said.