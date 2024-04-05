Friday, April 5, 2024

1851 GMT — A Russian strike in Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least four people and wounded another 20, the regional governor has said.

An earlier report by regional governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram said that three people were dead and another 13 wounded.

Ukrainian authorities said that Russia had carried out a double strike, which involves bombing a location first, then timing a second attack on the same site for when emergency services arrive.

"Two missiles were fired first, then 40 minutes later another hit the same target as the rescuers and police began working," said Fedorov in a video.

1751 GMT — Stoltenberg concerned over Russian spying activities within NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern over Russian spying activities with the Western military alliance.

"We have seen that Russian intelligence services have operated across European countries for many years. We also see attempts to step up their activities, but of course NATO allies are monitoring and following this very closely," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Germany's top-selling Bild daily.

"And we have also taken some measures to make it harder for the Russian security intelligence services to conduct illegal activities among or inside NATO allied countries," he added.

1554 GMT — Drone hits base in Moldova's pro-Russia separatist region

Pro-Russian separatists in Moldova have claimed that an explosive drone hit a military base, without causing injuries or major damage, three weeks after a similar incident.

"Today at 1435 GMT, a kamikaze drone attacked a military base of the ministry of defence of the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic in the district of Rybnitsa, six kilometres from the Ukraine border," the ministry for state security in the self-declared breakaway region said in a communique.

"The target was a radar station that suffered minor damage. A group of investigators is on-site," it added, without directly blaming Ukraine.

1512 GMT — UK's Cameron to press lawmakers in US to back Ukraine military aid

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to the United States next week where he will urge politicians to approve a package of military aid for Ukraine.

Cameron said he would meet Johnson to urge him to pass the aid package.

"Britain has put forward its money for Ukraine this year, so has the European Union. America needs to do it," Cameron said on social media platform X. "Speaker Johnson can make it happen in Congress. I am going to go see him next week and say we need that money, Ukraine needs that money."

1408 GMT — Lithuania to send Ukraine 3,000 combat drones: PM

Lithuania has said that it would supply Ukraine with around 3,000 combat drones, which have become key in its fight against Russia's invasion, and also help set up three recovery centres for Ukrainian soldiers.

"In the near future, Lithuania will buy around 3,000 Lithuanian-made FPV drones for Ukraine, for two million euros," or $2.16 billion, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said at a press conference with her Ukraine counterpart Denys Shmygal.

Deliveries of the first-person view (FPV) drones could begin this year, Simonyte said.

1303 GMT — Recent strikes response to Ukrainian attacks on energy: Russia

Russia has said that its recent strikes on Ukraine were a "response" to Ukrainian attacks on its energy sector, which Kiev has frequently targeted in drone attacks.

Moscow has launched almost daily strikes on Ukraine's power grid since late March, repeating its campaign of aerial bombardment that plunged millions into darkness in 2022 and early 2023.

The Russian defence ministry said it had carried out 39 strikes against Ukraine since March 31 "in response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage facilities in the oil and gas and energy sectors of Russia".

It said the strikes targeted Ukraine's energy sector and fuel depots as well as "enterprises of the military-industrial complex" and air defences.

0833 GMT — Ukraine destroyed six planes at Russian base: security source

Ukraine has destroyed six planes and badly damaged eight others at an air base in Russia's southern Rostov region in an overnight attack, a security source in Kiev said.

Ukraine's SBU security service and military attacked the Morozovsk airfield, the source said, adding: "At least six Russian military aircraft were destroyed and another eight were heavily damaged".

0723 GMT — Russia found pro-Ukraine data on Moscow attack suspect's phone