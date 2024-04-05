Israeli officials have disclosed the arrest of 11 individuals, comprising seven Israelis and four Palestinians, for the alleged plot to assassinate Israel's rabid National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Israel's domestic security agency Shin Bet claimed on Thursday that the detained suspects, a mix of Arab Israelis and West Bank Palestinians, had devised plans to carry out a series of attacks across Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Among their alleged targets were military installations, governmental structures in Jerusalem, and Ben Gurion Airport, leading Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, quoting Israeli security agencies.

"Within this framework, there was even an intention to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, by obtaining an RPG rocket in order to carry out the attack," the Shin Bet alleged.

The agency, commonly called Shabak in Israel,alleged that the group wanted to attack the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba in the occupied West Bank, where Ben-Gvir resides.

The alleged plot, per Shin Bet, included the acquisition of a shoulder-fired rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) rocket to execute the assassination attempt on the minister, known for incendiary and often ugly and racist rhetoric against Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir released a statement in response to the arrests [translated]:

"I want to thank the Israel Police, the General Security Service, all the security forces and everyone who participated in the arrest, investigation and prosecution of those who planned to assassinate me with an RPG."