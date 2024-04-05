Israeli authorities have barred Palestinians in the occupied West Bank from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem for the fourth consecutive Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Israeli army deployed its forces at the crossings leading to Jerusalem, scrutinising the identities of Palestinians and denying entry to some of them, eyewitnesses said.

The Qalandia crossing in northern Jerusalem and the Checkpoint “300” in the south of the city witnessed active movement at the entry gates from the West Bank toward Jerusalem.

A 78-year-old Palestinian, Ibrahim Abayat, said that he was prevented Friday morning from reaching Jerusalem without any valid reason.

He pointed out that he had obtained a special permit three days ago but the Israeli forces refused to allow his entry.

Nihaya Nassar, 71, said the Israeli authorities prevented her from entering Jerusalem under the pretext of not obtaining a special permit.

This special permit requires the issuance of a magnetic card which takes 12 days to obtain, Nassar said.

Nassar said she was sad to have missed the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

On Saturday night, tens of thousands of Palestinians are expected to celebrate Laylat al Qadr, the holiest night of Ramadan, in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.