Militia gunmen have attacked the village of Galay in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ituri province, killing at least 15 people, local officials and residents have said.

"They just started firing on everybody," Innocent Matukadala, an administrative official for Banyali Kilo district, which includes the village, said on Saturday.

Matukadala said there were at least 15 dead but the toll could rise as many people jumped into the Ituri river to escape the attack and were missing.

One emergency services official, who requested anonymity, said 16 bodies had been assembled in the village square.

They included seven women, one of whom was pregnant.

Scores of civilians have been killed this year in attacks blamed on the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) armed group, which rival groups accuse of mining gold in the region.

Thousands died, millions left homes