TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Pakistani presidents' eid-inspired bilateral call
Turkish President Erdogan and Pakistani President Zardari discussed bolstering bilateral ties over the phone, offering condolences for recent terrorist attacks and hoping for peaceful Eid al Fitr celebrations.
Turkish, Pakistani presidents' eid-inspired bilateral call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, engage in a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties. / Photo: AA Archive
April 6, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, have discussed bilateral relations over the phone.

During the call, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's determination to strengthen ties between the two nations in all areas.

Erdogan also stressed that their "exemplary" bilateral relations would be further reinforced during an upcoming meeting of their High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council on Saturday.

RelatedTurkish president congratulates Pakistan's Zardari on assuming office
Recommended

The Turkish leader offered condolences to those who lost their lives in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and conveyed his best wishes to Zardari for the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr.

At least five Chinese nationals and their local driver were killed in a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan last week, while two soldiers were killed when a bomb disposal squad was attacked in the country's southwest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan