WORLD
2 MIN READ
Guatemala probes killing of Indigenous town's mayor
Guatemalan authorities launched investigation of the death of San Juan La Laguna's mayor, Daniel Chavajay after he found dead at his home, amidst concerns over rising violence.
Guatemala probes killing of Indigenous town's mayor
Mayor of San Juan La Laguna found dead in home. / Others
April 7, 2024

Guatemalan authorities were investigating the death of the mayor of an Indigenous town after his body was found in his home in what authorities called a "crime scene."

The body of Daniel Chavajay, 33, was found Friday, prosecutors said. He was mayor of San Juan La Laguna, located on Lake Atitlan, about a four-hour drive west of the capital.

President Bernardo Arevalo said in a post on X he was "distressed" over the crime and that authorities would find the culprits.

Authorities have not released details of the killing.

Recommended

Chavajay won the mayor's post in June 2023. He had received death threats and had bodyguards, his father has said.

As of 2023, Guatemala had a murder rate of 16.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the UN and the Ministry of the Interior, double the global average.

Last year saw 4,361 homicides, half attributed to drug trafficking and gangs.

RelatedOver 800 years behind bars: Guatemala court sentences drug lord Morales
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington