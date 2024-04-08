TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
President Erdogan: Muslim world should demonstrate unity
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud recently engaged in a phone call to discuss bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as various global and regional issues.
President Erdogan: Muslim world should demonstrate unity
President Erdogan extended his congratulations to the Crown Prince on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. / Photo: AA
April 8, 2024

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to discuss bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as global and regional issues.

President Erdogan emphasised the importance of Islamic unity in addressing Israel's attacks on Palestine and urged for more efforts to end the violence and implement the UN Security Council's ceasefire decision.

Recommended

Additionally, President Erdogan extended his congratulations to the Crown Prince on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan