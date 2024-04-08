A Palestinian official has said that Türkiye has the largest share in total annual exports to Palestinian markets.

Rashad Yousef, director of policies and planning at the Ministry of National Economy, told Anadolu that trade with Türkiye has grown significantly over the last five years regarding exports and imports.

Over the last five years, he said Türkiye has become the second source of goods in Palestinian markets after Israel. "If we exclude Israel, Türkiye is the largest source of goods and products in the Palestinian market," the Palestinian official said on Monday.

He noted that the Palestinian-Turkish trade volume 2022 exceeded $900 million, representing a %12 increase over 2021 levels. "Türkiye doesn't only take the lead of the exports share to Palestine, but Ankara contributed to increasing the share of Palestinian products in the Turkish market," Yousef explained.

He noted that the main Turkish exports to Palestine are iron, wood, vegetable oil, tobacco, food products, and items from plastic industries.