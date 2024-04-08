WORLD
5 MIN READ
Biden unveils student loan forgiveness plan for +30M amid Gaza war backlash
US president's latest move towards loan forgiveness appears strategic, targeting the demographic that increasingly disapproves of his consistent backing of Israel's invasion of Gaza — a sentiment particularly strong among young American voters.
Biden unveils student loan forgiveness plan for +30M amid Gaza war backlash
Young voters are more likely to disapprove of President Biden's enduring support for Israel's invasion of Gaza. / Photo: AFP
April 8, 2024

US President Joe Biden has said that college graduates would see "life-changing" relief from his new plan to ease debt burdens for more than 30 million borrowers, the latest attempt by the Democratic president to make good on a campaign promise that could buoy his standing with young voters who are critical of Biden's Gaza war policy.

Biden detailed the initiative, which has been in the works for months, during a trip to Wisconsin on Monday, one of a handful of battleground states that could decide the outcome of Biden's likely rematch with Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

Biden said he wanted to "give everybody a fair shot" and the "freedom to chase their dreams" as he lamented the rising cost of higher education.

"Even when they work hard and pay their student loans, their debt increases and not diminishes," he said. "Too many people feel the strain and stress, wondering if they can get married, have their first child, start a family, because even if they get by, they still have this crushing, crushing debt."

Biden's trip comes less than a week after primary voting in Wisconsin that highlighted political weaknesses for Biden as he prepares for the general election.

RelatedBiden offers new student debt relief plan after Supreme Court ruling

More than 48,000 Democratic voters chose "uninstructed" instead of Biden, more than double his narrow margin of victory in the state in 2020.

Biden's results, which echoed similar protest votes in states like Michigan and Minnesota, have rattled Democrats who are eager to solidify the coalition that catapulted him into the White House in the first place.

A critical fracture has been the war in the Middle East. Young voters are more likely to disapprove of Biden's enduring support for Israel's military invasion in Gaza, which has caused tens of thousands of casualties among Palestinian civilians.

Some have also been impatient with Biden's attempts to wipe away student loan debt. The US Supreme Court last year foiled his first attempt to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in loans, a decision that Biden called a "mistake."

Since then, the White House has pursued debt relief through other targeted initiatives, including those for public service workers and low-income borrowers. Administration officials said they have canceled $144 billion in student loans for almost 4 million Americans.

Recommended

At the same time, the Department of Education has been working on a more expansive plan to replace Biden's original effort. Although the new federal rule has not yet been issued, Monday's announcement was an opportunity to energise young voters whose support Biden will need to defeat Trump in November.

Republicans said Biden's plan shifts the financial burden of college tuition onto taxpayers who didn't take out loans to attend school.

“This is an unfair ploy to buy votes before an election and does absolutely nothing to address the high cost of education that puts young people right back into debt," said Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who chairs a committee on education and other issues.

Gaza — top of mind

Nearly 15 percent of Democrats in Dane County, home to Madison, voted "uninstructed." That is nearly double the statewide total of 8 percent.

Democratic US Representative Mark Pocan, who represents Madison, said he was struck that concerns about Israel's invasion of Gaza were top of mind among voters at five town halls over the past two weeks in more rural parts of his district.

"I was surprised to see the intensity on the issue of Gaza coming not from a student voice out of Madison, but older voters in more rural parts of the district," Pocan said.

Pocan said the number of "uninstructed" votes shows the concern in Wisconsin and that Biden needs to address it. He said he planned to talk directly with Biden about it on Monday.

"I just want to make sure he knows that if we're going to have a problem, that could be the problem in Wisconsin," Pocan said.

SOURCE:AP, TRT World
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington