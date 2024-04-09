The United Nations Security Council [UNSC] has said that it would decide this month on the Palestine's bid for full UN membership.

As the Gaza war rages on into its seventh month, the council's decision on Monday was described as "historic" by the Palestine, but angrily denounced by Israel.

Maltese Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, who holds the rotating presidency of the council, said that "the council has decided that this deliberation has to take place during the month of April."

Any request to become a UN member state must first pass through the Security Council — where Israel's ally the United States wields a veto — and then be endorsed by the General Assembly.

The Palestinians, who have had observer status at the world body since 2012, have lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood. Almost 72 percent of UN member states already recognise Palestine as a country.

"Today is a historic moment," Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters as the Security Council members, through an ad hoc committee on new membership, started the review process after the Palestinians last week relaunched their formal 2011 bid.