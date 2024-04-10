Fresh gunfire has erupted in downtown Port-au-Prince, forcing aid workers to halt urgently needed care for thousands of Haitians.

Weeks of gang violence have forced some 18 hospitals to stop working and caused a shortage of medical supplies as Haiti's biggest seaport and main international airport remain closed, warned aid workers with The Alliance for International Medical Action, a Senegal-based humanitarian organisation.

"The situation is really challenging and affects our movement on a daily basis," said Antoine Maillard on Tuesday, the organisation's medical coordinator based in Port-au-Prince.

Maillard said aid workers were able to reach one of the camps for displaced people on Tuesday, "but there were too many gunshots to provide support."

He said the health crisis is worsening. It is difficult to find basic medications, including antibiotics and antidiarrheals, since gang violence has shuttered suppliers.

The limited medication available has doubled and even tripled in price. That means Haitians like 65-year-old Denise Duval are unable to buy needed medication or see a doctor.

"My health right now is not good," she said, adding that she has high blood pressure and often feels dizzy.

"From hearing gunfire all the time, my heart beats a lot."

Gunfire still echoes daily throughout Port-au-Prince, though the gang violence has somewhat subsided in certain areas since gunmen began attacking key government infrastructure on February 29.

Key roads remain impassible, preventing Haitians like 52-year-old Nadine Prosper from reaching one of the few operating hospitals.

Prosper lost her lower left leg in Haiti's 2010 devastating earthquake, and she's unable to get the medication she needs.