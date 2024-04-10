WORLD
Israel bombs Gaza during Eid holiday despite US rebuke
The army said on April 10, 2024 that "Israeli troops are continuing to operate in central Gaza and killed a number of terrorists over the past day".
Relatives of killed Palestinians mourn at the cemetery after the Eid al-Fitr prayer as Israeli attacks continue in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on April 10, 2024. / Photo: AA
April 10, 2024

Israeli strikes hit Gaza as Muslims marked the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and after US President Joe Biden labelled Israel's approach to the war a "mistake".

Palestinians gathered for morning prayers on Wednesday, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday amid the ruins of Gaza, which has been devastated by more than six months of war since Hamas's October 7 attacks.

Tens of thousands also flocked to Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound where one worshipper, nurse Rawan Abd, said: "It's the saddest Eid ever... you could see the sadness on people's faces.

"Usually we come to Al-Aqsa to celebrate, this year we came just to support each other," the 32-year-old said at Islam's third holiest site, which is also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount.

Israeli forces kept up combat operations and air strikes on Gaza a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed no let-up in the campaign to destroy Hamas and bring home the hostages.

Netanyahu insisted that "no force in the world" would stop Israeli troops from entering Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah which is packed with displaced Palestinians.

His threat came amid ongoing talks in Cairo involving US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators for a truce and hostage release deal.

Biden, voicing his growing frustration with hawkish Netanyahu, issued some of his sternest criticism yet of the war, which has brought mass civilian casualties and widespread suffering.

"I think what he's doing is a mistake," Biden told Spanish-language TV network Univision in an interview that aired Tuesday night after being recorded last week. "I don't agree with his approach."

He urged Netanyahu to "just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country."

Israel has imposed a siege that has deprived Gaza's people of most food, water, fuel, medicines and other essential goods.

Humanitarian groups have accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, where UN experts say half the population is facing "catastrophic" food insecurity.

Recent days had seen a "sea change" in aid deliveries, said USAID administrator Samantha Power, with Israel reporting 468 trucks entering from Egypt on Tuesday.

Washington has also resumed funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after cutting it weeks ago after Israel claimed that some UNRWA staff took part in the October 7 attack.

