Erdogan's Eid Al-Fitr greetings echo across continents
President Erdogan extends warm Eid al-Fitr greetings to counterparts across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, fostering diplomatic ties and discussing key regional issues.
Erdogan's Eid Al-Fitr greetings echo across continents
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged greetings with several counterparts from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa on the occasion of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr. / Photo: AA Archive
April 10, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was able to exchange greetings with some of his counterparts from the Mideast, Asia, and Africa for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Marking Eid al-Fitr, which follows the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi wished each other a good holiday on Wednesday.

They also had the chance to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate. Erdogan and Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's national leader and People's Council chair, exchanged holiday greetings in separate calls.

During the call, the Turkish Communications Directorate said Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with Turkmenistan's growing interest in the Organisation of Turkic States.

Erdogan also spoke with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about bilateral relations while exchanging holiday greetings. Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye was watching developments in the Sahel region very closely and reaffirmed its commitment to sharing its defence industry experience, capabilities, and opportunities with Nigeria.

Speaking with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Erdogan expressed his condolences over a major flood disaster in Kazakhstan, saying that Türkiye is ready to assist. The two leaders also exchanged greetings on Eid al-Fitr.

Finally, in another phone call, Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Erdogan said that Türkiye is ready to increase its joint efforts with Algeria for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and a fair solution based on the two states.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
