Mali's ruling military junta has suspended all political activities, saying the move is needed to maintain public order.

"Until further notice, for reasons of public order, the activities of political parties and the activities of a political character of associations are suspended across the whole country," under a decree decided by junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The decree came after more than 80 political parties and civil groups on April 1 issued joint statements calling for presidential elections "as soon as possible" and an end to military rule.

The country has been ruled by juntas since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, with the worsening security situation compounded by a humanitarian and political crisis.

In June 2022, the junta said presidential elections would be held in February and power transferred back to civilians on March 26.

But the elections were postponed and the junta gave no further indication as to its intentions.