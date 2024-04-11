European Union's commitment to reduce greenhouse emissions and transition to clean energy has come under scrutiny as China accused it of protectionism and “reckless distortion”, questioning its latest investigation into green industry subsidies that Beijing has been offering to companies competing in the European market.

The new EU investigation is directed at Chinese wind turbine makers competing in five European countries: Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria.

A Chinese trade remedies official made “solemn representations” on the issue in a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday with Martin Lukas, the EU director general for trade defense, the Commerce Ministry said.

“The European side’s reckless distortion of the definition of subsidies, and the lack of openness and transparency in procedural standards during the investigation, is a protectionist act that harms the fair competition environment in the name of fair competition,” the statement said.

The investigation opened by the European Union on Tuesday is the latest against Chinese companies announced in the past two months under a new EU regulation.

The investigation will look into whether Chinese subsidies are giving wind turbine companies an unfair advantage in the competition for Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria.

“We’re making full use of the tools that we have,” the EU commissioner for competition, Margrethe Vestager, said in announcing the move.

A Chinese business group in Europe described the investigations as “an act of economic coercion” that undermines the EU’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“This action sends a detrimental signal to the world, suggesting discrimination against Chinese enterprises and endorsing protectionism,” the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU said in a statement.

The EU also announced investigations last week into two Chinese solar panel makers bidding for a 455-megawatt solar park in Romania. An earlier EU probe into the procurement of 20 electric trains in Bulgaria was dropped last month after the Chinese bidder withdrew from the competition.

Vestager, delivering a speech in the United States on technology and politics, called the approach “whack-a-mole” and said the EU needs to address the issue systematically and transparently.