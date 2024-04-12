A CNN investigation has unveiled significant discrepancies in the Israeli military's account of a devastating incident on February 29 in Gaza, now widely referred to as the "Flour Massacre."

The CNN report, substantiated by eyewitness testimonies and video evidence, raises serious questions about the transparency of Netanyahu's extremist government, casting doubt on their official narrative.

On the night of February 29, a humanitarian aid delivery in besieged Gaza turned tragic when Israeli soldiers opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians gathered to receive food supplies at Al Rashid Street, the main north-south route designated by the Israeli military for humanitarian aid. More than 112 civilians were killed and 760 wounded in the incident, sparking global condemnations with the Palestinian envoy to the UN saying dozens of the victims were "shot in the head."

Nearly six weeks later, CNN's detailed analysis, including testimonies from 22 eyewitnesses and a review of multiple videos by forensic experts, contradicts the Israeli army's claims that casualties were mainly due to a stampede and not direct gunfire.

The American cable network's findings suggest that automatic gunfire began well before the time Israeli army claims it started, and shots were fired directly at the crowd rather than as warning shots. "Analysis of dozens of videos from the night and testimonies from eyewitnesses’ casts doubt on Israel’s version of events," the CNN report noted.

Adding to the scrutiny, the Israeli military's internal investigation results and the subsequent timeline released were found to be inconsistent with the video evidence gathered by CNN.

For instance, timestamped videos clearly show gunfire and chaos, undermining Israel's assertion that their forces fired only warning shots to disperse the crowd.