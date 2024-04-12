Friday, April 12, 2024

1505 GMT — The UK defence secretary has suggested that a new British military laser could be used in the Ukraine frontline to take down Russian drones, according to media reports.

The DragonFire weapon system, which uses a beam to hit and destroy targets at the speed of light, is expected to be rolled out by 2027, but Grant Shapps said on Friday he wanted to "speed up" production and make it ready sooner.

"In a more dangerous world, our approach to procurement is shifting. We need to be more urgent, more critical and more global," he said at the Porton Down military research hub in Salisbury as reported by the media.

"Let’s say that it didn’t have to be 100 percent perfect for Ukrainians perhaps to get their hands on it, 2027 is still the date as of this moment. But of course, I’ll look to see what we can do to speed up," Shapps added.

1454 GMT — Netherlands pledges four billion euros in Ukraine military support

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional $1.06B in military support this year, and has earmarked three billion euros for 2025, caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said. The extra support in 2024 takes the total sum for this year to three billion euros and will be complemented by 400 million euros in aid to support Ukraine's economy, Rutte said in a post on social media platform X.

1352 GMT — Russian shelling kills one in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russian shelling killed one person and wounded three others in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that has been pounded by Moscow for days. Moscow has hit Kharkiv — in Ukraine's northeast close to the Russian border — with a string of deadly attacks this month. "Kharkiv region. Three civilians were wounded in the shelling, and a 65-year-old man was killed," Ukraine's national police said.

Authorities said another man was killed in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, a village in the Kharkiv region. "Occupiers shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. A fire started in a house, and a man born in 1959 died," the Kharkiv region administration said. It said two other people were wounded in the attack. The attack came a day after a large-scale Russian attack on energy sites across the country.

1215 GMT — Russia summons French envoy over foreign minister comments

Russia summoned the French ambassador to its foreign ministry on Friday in connection with comments made by the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne regarding alleged false statements by Russian authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

According to the Russian side, Sejourne said that Paris was not interested in dialogue with Moscow as statements from Russian officials contained false information.