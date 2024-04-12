US President Joe Biden has hailed his administration's efforts to close the racial wealth gap, one of the country's most persistent inequalities, in a speech to Reverend Al Sharpton's racial justice conference in New York.

Biden, who is working to shore up support among Black voters ahead of his November rematch with former president Donald Trump, on Friday contrasted his policies with Republican efforts to cut funding for racial equity initiatives, state-provided health insurance, and social security.

"Black wealth is up 60 percent ... and the racial wealth gap has closed the most in 20 years. You know, I would argue this is transformational change. But we know there's much more work to do," Biden told participants in a virtual speech.

He said Black Americans and other communities of colour were particularly impacted by threats such as voter suppression, election subversion, moves to reverse reproductive rights, and political violence.

"There are more extreme voices out there who simply don't want to see people of colour in the future of our country," he said. "These extremists are determined to erase the progress we've made. But together, we are determined to make history, not erase it."

Gap between home appraisals