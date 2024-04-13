Six people and a suspect were killed in a Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack on Saturday that left multiple people, including a small child, injured, police said.

A single person began stabbing people in the mall, attacking nine people, before a female police inspector shot him, Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters.

One victim was declared dead at the hospital.

The incident occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with Saturday afternoon shoppers.

Cooke said the suspect acted alone, and there was “no continuing threat.” He said officials didn’t know who the offender was yet, and there was no indication of motivation.

“This is quite raw,” he said.

He said there was “nothing that we are aware of at the scene that would indicate any motive or any ideology.” When asked whether officials were ruling out terrorism, he said: “We’re not ruling anything out.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed shock over the incident and led the country in mourning the dead.