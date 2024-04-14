Sunday, April 14, 2024

1752 GMT — Ukraine's top commander has said Russian forces aimed to capture the town of Chasiv Yar by May 9, setting the stage for an important battle for control of high ground in the east where Russia is focusing its assaults.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, who warned this weekend that the situation in the east had deteriorated, said Russia was focusing its efforts west of Bakhmut to try to capture Chasiv Yar before moving towards the city of Kramatorsk.

Kiev's brigades were holding back the assaults in the Donetsk region for now and had been reinforced with ammunition, drones and electronic warfare devices, he said in a statement on the Telegram messenger.

"The threat remains relevant, taking into account the fact that the higher Russian military leadership has set its troops the task of capturing Chasiv Yar by May 9," he said, without elaborating.

More updates👇

1917 GMT — Ukraine says situation 'tense' on eastern front

Ukraine has said the situation was "tense" on its eastern front, where the Russian army is doubling down on efforts to seize the strategic town of Chasiv Yar.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said he had visited troops on the frontier, where Ukrainian forces are outnumbered and running low on ammunition.

He said "the situation is tense", a day after Kiev warned that the situation on its eastern front was significantly worsening.

1813 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy: We need help from our allies with air defence, like Israel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needed help from its allies to fend off air attacks, just as Israel had relied on its allies to destroy enemy threats.

"The whole world saw that Israel was not alone in its defence — the threats in the sky were also destroyed by its allies," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"And when Ukraine says allies cannot turn a blind eye to Russian missiles and drones, it means that it is necessary to act, and act strongly."

1707 GMT — Reports of more civilian deaths in Ukraine

More civilians have died across Ukraine as analysts warned that delays in US military assistance would see Kiev struggle to fight off Russian offensives.

One man was killed after a Russian drone hit the truck he was driving in the Sumy region, the local prosecutor’s office said.

Elsewhere, a 67-year-old woman was killed after shelling hit an apartment block in the Donetsk region said Gov. Vadym Filashkin.

The news came as the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, warned that delays in Western military assistance would increasingly hamper Ukraine’s ability to push back Russian advances.

1009 GMT — Ukraine says strengthening defences in battered frontline town