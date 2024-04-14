Countries around the world have expressed concerns that Iran's strikes on Israel could further destabilise the Middle East and called for restraint.

Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to an April 1 strike in Damascus that killed several Iranian commanders.

Iran is said to have fired more than 300 projectiles at Israel, many of which were intercepted by Tel Aviv and its allies.

Here is how the international community has reacted:

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned "the serious escalation".

"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation," he added, calling on parties to "avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East".

European Union

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called on Iran to "immediately cease" attacks.

"All actors must now refrain from further escalation and work to restore stability in the region," she said in a message on X.

NATO

NATO has condemned the attack as an "escalation" of regional unrest and urged restraint on all sides.

"We condemn Iran’s overnight escalation, call for restraint, and are monitoring developments closely. It is vital that the conflict in the Middle East does not spiral out of control," spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said.

G7

Leaders of G7 nations have condemned Iran's attack on Israel and called for "restraint" from all sides.

"We unanimously condemned Iran's unprecedented attack against Israel", European Council President Charles Michel wrote on X, following video talks.

"We will continue all our efforts to work towards de-escalation. Ending the crisis in Gaza as soon as possible, notably through an immediate ceasefire, will make a difference."

Gulf Cooperation Council

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem al Bedaiwi, has urged involved parties to exercise restraint to prevent any further escalation that threatens the stability of the region.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan has called Iran’s retaliatory strikes “legitimate defence.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 was "against all diplomatic norms and international laws."

Since October 7, it added, Tel Aviv has continued to commit "genocide" and has killed more than 33,000 civilians in Gaza.

It has tried to divert global attention from its "crimes" by "violating the space of other countries and spreading insecurity," it maintained.

Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has said that Iran's attack poses a threat to destabilise the region irreversibly.

Rama added that Albania stands in solidarity with the Israeli people and "fully endorse our partners' endeavours toward de-escalation."

Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has expressed a "firm commitment" to Israel's security.

"Iran‘s attack on Israel is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Nehammer said.

Nehammer also called on Iran to immediately stop the hostilities.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed "deep concern" over the rising tensions.

The ministry called on all parties to "exercise restraint and avoid a dangerous escalation that would further destabilise the situation in the Middle East."

Bahrain

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry has called for "commitment to de-escalation, restraint, and avoiding escalation to spare the peoples of the region from the consequences of this dangerous escalation."

Belarus

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has also expressed deep concern over the situation.

The ministry called on the international community and international organisations to "take measures" and "consolidate efforts for the urgent stabilisation of the situation."

Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has said Iran's direct attack on Israel is a "dangerous escalation of violence" in the region.

Britain

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned the "reckless" strikes, which he said "risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region."

"Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard."

He also called for "calm heads to prevail" and that "we'll be working with our allies to de-escalate the situation".

Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry has expressed "deep concern" following the "unacceptable Iranian attack," saying this is an "unprecedented escalation."

"Lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East could be achieved only with full respect for the founding principles of the Charter of the UN and all relevant international treaties and conventions," the ministry said in a statement.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Ottawa "unequivocally condemns Iran's airborne attacks", adding:

"We stand with Israel."

China

China's Foreign Ministry also urged restraint, characterising the attack as "the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict".

The ministry called for the implementation of a recent UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire there, saying the "conflict must end now".

"China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the region," it added.

Croatia

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has "strongly condemned" Iran's attack on Israel, saying that it is a dangerous development that requires efforts to de-escalate.

Czechia

Czechia's Foreign Ministry has "firmly" condemned "the destabilising behaviour of Iran and its proxies," reiterating "Israeli right to self-defence."

Denmark

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has condemned the development.

"I urge everyone to show restraint and de-escalate the situation," he said.

"Iran’s destabilising role in the Middle East is unacceptable — and so is this attack.”

Estonia

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has condemned the attacks and urged everyone to work towards de-escalating.

Egypt

Cairo's Foreign Ministry has expressed its "deep concern" at the escalation of hostilities and called for "maximum restraint".

The ministry's statement also warned of the "risk of the regional expansion of the conflict", and added that Egypt would be "in direct contact with all parties to the conflict to try and contain the situation".

Finland

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has "strongly" condemned Iran’s "reckless attack" on Israel, saying it is now of utmost importance to de-escalate.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has said on X:

"I condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented attack launched by Iran against Israel, which carries the risk of destabilising the region".

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned the Iranian attack as "irresponsible and unjustifiable", saying "Iran risks a regional conflagration," his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the attack took the region to the "edge of a precipice" and had "plunged the entire region into chaos".

Greece

Greek government "unequivocally condemns" Iran’s attacks which constitute a "severe deterioration" of the already strained situation in the region.

"Such actions pose a significant danger to both regional and international security. It is absolutely essential to prevent any further spread of hostilities," the Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Hungary

"We condemn last night's attack against Israel, and pray for the safety of the Israeli people," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on X.

Iceland

"Iceland condemns Iran's attack on Israel. It is as important as ever to show restraint to prevent further escalation of an already extremely serious situation in the region," Iceland's Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord has said.

India

India said it was "seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, which threatens the peace and security in the region."

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India, it added, is closely monitoring the evolving situation and Indian embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community.

“It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” the statement further said.

Indonesia

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry has said it was "deeply concerned" over the escalation in tensions and called on the UN Security Council "to act immediately to de-escalate tensions."

"A just settlement of the Palestinian issue through the two-state solution will be the key to maintaining regional security," it added.

Iraq

Iraq's President Abdel Latif Rashid has called for a "reduction of tensions", warned against the "spread of conflict" and emphasised" the need to stop the aggression against Gaza and to find a solution to the Palestinian question, given this is a fundamental element to the stability of the region".

Ireland