Australian police have said a brutal live-streamed knife attack at a church service in Sydney was a religiously motivated "terrorist" act as they urged calm from the angered local community.

"After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident," New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb told a news conference on Tuesday.

Webb said the attack was deemed an act of religiously motivated "extremism" that intimidated the public — adding that the victims were "lucky to be alive".

Two people were stabbed when a 16-year-old suspect rushed the dais at an Assyrian church in western Sydney on Monday, slashing wildly at the bishop who was giving a sermon.

The teen was immediately subdued by outraged congregants and taken into police custody.

The alleged perpetrator was "known to police" but was not on any terror watchlists, senior officers said.

Three other people were treated for non-stab wounds sustained in the attack, and about 30 more were treated after a riot that ensued outside the church.

For three hours, more than 500 protestors clashed with a phalanx of riot police who battled to prevent them from re-entering the church and lynching the teen.

He is now being held at an undisclosed location and is believed to have also sustained knife injuries. Authorities had originally given the suspect's age as 15.

An AFP news agency journalist at the scene late on Monday saw projectiles being hurled before police with riot shields and body armour eventually pushed the protesters away from the church.

Twenty police vehicles and some houses were damaged as the protesters threw bottles, bricks and other items.

One officer was "hit with a metal object and sustained a twisted knee and a chipped tooth", police said.

"Another constable sustained a broken jaw after he was hit with a brick and a fence paling."