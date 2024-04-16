Tuesday, April 16, 2024

1826 GMT — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his "urgent" demand for a de-escalation in the Middle East, his spokesperson has said.

"The secretary general's position is one he stated very clearly on Sunday in his call for maximum restraint. We do not want to see another cycle of an eye for an eye, which is not a policy that will lead to peace," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Dujarric said Guterres spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and is in contact with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and other Israeli officials.

Guterres “called for the urgent de-escalation of the situation and a renewed focus on bringing peace to the Middle East," added Dujarric.

More updates 👇

1816 GMT — US may have used SM-3 anti-missile interceptors to thwart Iranian attack on Israel: report

While defending Israel against Iran’s weekend attack, the US Navy may have used for the first time anti-missile interceptors that can be fired outside the Earth’s atmosphere, according to a media report.

The War Zone website reported that SM-3 missiles, which are capable of engaging intercontinental ballistic missiles outside of the Earth's atmosphere during the mid-course portion of their flight, may have made their debut in warfare to stop Iran’s attack.

Speaking to the UK-based iNews, Justin Crump, a former British Army officer running a risk intelligence company, said: “Drones are straightforward to knock out, cruise missiles are harder to intercept and ballistic weapons are the hardest."

1747 GMT — Middle East escalation is in no one's interest: Britain to Israel

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that escalation in the Middle East was in no one's interest in a call after Britain helped Israel repel a direct aerial attack by Iran.

"(Sunak) stressed that significant escalation was in no one’s interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East. This was a moment for calm heads to prevail," Sunak's office said in a readout of the call.

1742 GMT — Middle East skies 'open' to Israeli planes: defence minister

Israeli warplanes are operating everywhere in the Middle East, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said amid rising tensions with Iran.

"The Air Force planes are operating everywhere, the skies of the Middle East are open," Gallant told his army forces in northern Israel.

"Any enemy that will fight against us, we will know how to hit it wherever they are," he added in statements cited by The Times of Israel newspaper.

1725 GMT —EU to begin work on expanding Iran sanctions, Borrell says

Some EU member states have asked for sanctions against Iran to be expanded in response to Tehran's attack on Israel and the bloc's diplomatic service will begin working on the proposal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

Borrell was speaking after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers called to discuss the repercussions of the attack.

1614 GMT —Israel's Netanyahu solely responsible for recent Middle East tensions: Erdogan

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli leadership are solely responsible for the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Israel is trying to provoke a regional conflict, and its attack on Iran's embassy in Damascus was the last drop," he told a press conference in Ankara after a cabinet meeting.

He added that new regional conflicts were possible as long as the "cruelty and genocide" in Gaza continued, and called on all parties to act with common sense. He also slammed the West for condemning Iran's attack but not Israel's strike on Iran's embassy.

1513 GMT — Israel's response to Iran will end 'exchange of blows'

When Israel responds to the unprecedented weekend Iranian drone and missile salvoes, it will aim to send a message of deterrence to Tehran while drawing a line under this round of hostilities, a senior Israeli lawmaker has said.

Among Israeli considerations in planning a counter-strike are the war-wariness of Western powers, the risk to aircrews from any sorties against Iran and the need to keep the focus on the more than half-year-long Gaza offensive, Yuli Edelstein said.

"We'll have to react. Iranians will know we reacted. And I sincerely hope that it will teach them a lesson that you can't attack a sovereign country just because you find it doable," said Edelstein, who chairs the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

But he added: "I sincerely hope that they will understand that it's not in their interest to continue this kind of exchange of blows. We are not interested in a full-scale war. We are not, as I have said, in the business of revenge."

1246 GMT — Not interested in escalation, Raisi to Putin

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has told Vladimir Putin by telephone that Tehran's strikes on Israel were limited and that it was not interested in escalating, the Kremlin has said

President Putin expressed hope that all sides would show reasonable restraint and so prevent a fall towards a confrontation that could have "catastrophic consequences for the entire region," the Kremlin said.

1345 GMT —US expects 'limited scope' Israeli response against Iran: report

The US expects any Israeli military action to be of a "limited scope," amid a military escalation with Iran following an Iranian attack against Israel, according to a report.

Insights from a senior US administration official and an intelligence source that were disclosed to CNN shed light on the dynamics shaping Israel's potential reaction to recent hostilities.

Sources familiar with US intelligence said there are indications that Israel is contemplating a narrow and restricted strike within Iranian territory. The potential response comes in the wake of what Israeli officials perceive as the need for “kinetic action” following the scale of the Iranian attack.

1324 GMT — Iran won't get off 'scot-free' after attack: Israeli army

Israel's army has said that Iran will not get off "scot-free" after it launched an unprecedented wave of missiles and drones at Israel last weekend.

"Iran will not get (off) scot-free with this aggression," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters at Julis military base while displaying the remains of an intercepted missile.

1308 GMT — US will 'not hesitate' to tighten sanctions on Iran: Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned in prepared remarks of further sanctions targeting Iran, following its unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend.

"Treasury will not hesitate to work with our allies to use our sanctions authority to continue disrupting the Iranian regime's malign and destabilizing activity," according to excerpts of Yellen's speech ahead of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington this week.

1257 GMT — Jordan won't become 'theatre of war' between Israel, Iran: king

When Iran attacked Israel at the weekend, Jordan intercepted multiple missiles and drones, but King Abdullah II has stressed his country must not become "the theatre of a regional war".

If the Gaza war raging since October 7 has created tough challenges for Jordan, it now faces the additional threat of being literally stuck in the middle of a widening Israel-Iran conflict.

Jordan, about half of whose population is of Palestinian origin, is also a close US ally and signed a peace treaty with neighbouring Israel 30 years ago.

1135 GMT — US to come up with spending bills, including sanctions on Iran

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has said spending legislation will be released later as the House prepares to vote on four separate measures providing aid to Israel and Ukraine.

One of the bills will also include additional sanctions on Russia and Iran, Johnson told Fox News in an interview, and lawmakers are trying to include provisions to secure the US border.

1115 GMT — Tel Aviv shifting focus away from Gaza: Jordan