Türkiye and Russia have a lot of issues on the agenda of bilateral contacts, including those related to the Black Sea, the Kremlin spokesperson has said.

During a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov commented on reports suggesting negotiations among Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine regarding safe navigation in the Black Sea.

He acknowledged ongoing discussions between Russia and Türkiye on various topics, including those related to the Black Sea.

However, Peskov refrained from providing specific comments on the media report about the negotiations' outcome.

In recent months, Turkish President Erdogan expressed readiness to facilitate lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Erdogan offered Türkiye mediation to establish peace, focusing on humanitarian aid, energy support, and prisoner exchanges.

