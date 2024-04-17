Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies have gathered on the Italian island of Capri for three days of talks.

The continuing escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine dominated Wednesday's agenda of the ministers from the United States, Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan.

Italy, which holds the G7's rotating presidency, is pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza and a de-escalation of Middle East tensions, but Israel looks very likely to strike Iran despite Western calls for restraint.

"Against a background of strong international tensions, the Italian-led G7 is tasked with working for peace," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a statement.

The G7 nations pledged support for Israel after Iran's attack, which came in response to a presumed Israeli airstrike on Iran's embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 which killed two generals and several other Iranian officers.

The US said on Tuesday it was planning to impose new sanctions on Tehran's missile and drone programme in the coming days and expected its allies to follow suit.

Tajani told Reuters this week that any sanctions might just focus on individuals.

The Iranian missiles and drones launched on Saturday were mostly shot down by Israel and its allies and caused no deaths.

But Israel says it must retaliate to preserve the credibility of its deterrents. Iran says it considers the matter closed for now but will retaliate again if Israel does.