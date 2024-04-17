Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan and the CEO of Anadolu Agency have hailed the Turkish news agency's new documentary "The Evidence", saying it reveals the extent of Israel's war crimes against the Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

Speaking at the screening of the documentary's premiere in Ankara on Wednesday, Serdar Karagoz highlighted that Anadolu has been broadcasting more than just the contents featured in the documentary, which include disseminating photos, videos, and news of unimaginable massacres to the world daily.

"During this process, our book The Evidence was a significant step in urging the international community to break its silence on Israel's attacks against Palestinians and to uphold justice. Today, our documentary will create a new evidence file documenting the war crimes committed by the Israeli government against Palestinians in Gaza," he said.

Expressing hope that the documentary exposing Israel's crimes would contribute "significantly" to human rights and press freedom, he praised the dedication of colleagues and humanitarian workers risking their lives to record the tragedy.

He said their efforts play a "critical role" in bringing Gaza's painful truth to the world's attention.

Karagoz said the documentary is not just about visuals, but stands against efforts to erase a community and silence their voice.

During his speech, he paid tribute to Anadolu cameraman Muntasir al-Sawwaf, who lost his life in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, and invited the audience to applaud his surviving colleagues who served in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

"Our duty is to remember, record, and strategically keep it on the agenda," the head of Türkiye's premier news agency said, and thanked the director, Atakan Kerkuklu, producer Abdulkadir Karakelle, and all the Anadolu correspondents and photojournalists involved in preparing the documentary film.