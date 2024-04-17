TÜRKİYE
Anadolu documentary 'The Evidence' reveals extent of Israeli crimes in Gaza
Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan and CEO of Anadolu Agency Serdar Karagoz praise documentary as "crucial" historical work, ensuring "future generations know the full truth of the atrocities" committed by Tel Aviv in Gaza.
Anadolu’s President & CEO Serdar Karagoz speaks during the premier of Anadolu's "The Evidence", a documentary on Israel’s war crimes in Gaza, in Ankara / Photo: AA
April 17, 2024

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan and the CEO of Anadolu Agency have hailed the Turkish news agency's new documentary "The Evidence", saying it reveals the extent of Israel's war crimes against the Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

Speaking at the screening of the documentary's premiere in Ankara on Wednesday, Serdar Karagoz highlighted that Anadolu has been broadcasting more than just the contents featured in the documentary, which include disseminating photos, videos, and news of unimaginable massacres to the world daily.

"During this process, our book The Evidence was a significant step in urging the international community to break its silence on Israel's attacks against Palestinians and to uphold justice. Today, our documentary will create a new evidence file documenting the war crimes committed by the Israeli government against Palestinians in Gaza," he said.

Expressing hope that the documentary exposing Israel's crimes would contribute "significantly" to human rights and press freedom, he praised the dedication of colleagues and humanitarian workers risking their lives to record the tragedy.

He said their efforts play a "critical role" in bringing Gaza's painful truth to the world's attention.

Karagoz said the documentary is not just about visuals, but stands against efforts to erase a community and silence their voice.

During his speech, he paid tribute to Anadolu cameraman Muntasir al-Sawwaf, who lost his life in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, and invited the audience to applaud his surviving colleagues who served in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

"Our duty is to remember, record, and strategically keep it on the agenda," the head of Türkiye's premier news agency said, and thanked the director, Atakan Kerkuklu, producer Abdulkadir Karakelle, and all the Anadolu correspondents and photojournalists involved in preparing the documentary film.

First Lady hails documentary

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan said that the documentary will be a "crucial" historical document, ensuring "future generations know the full truth of the atrocities."

She highlighted that the world is witnessing one of the "darkest periods in human history" and emphasised the occurrence of a genocide unfolding before everyone's eyes.

Emphasising Türkiye's enduring stance alongside the oppressed and against oppressors, she stressed its commitment to being on the right side of history.

She conveyed that Türkiye continues to provide all kinds of support to halt the escalating humanitarian tragedy, especially in Gaza, since October 7, 2023, and to establish peace.

"Bravely continuing your duties on the frontlines, under the most challenging conditions, our heroic reporters, you become the pride of the human family, both by fighting to expose oppression and by providing evidence to activate the mechanisms of justice," she said.

"The atrocities you document through recorded footage and interviews serve as undeniable proof, refreshing my belief in justice, particularly in seeing the unlawful practices of the Israeli government, long condemned by conscience, being accepted as key evidence before the International Criminal Court."

"With your intense dedication and courage, the 'Evidence' documentary you've crafted as the voice of truth will stand among the most crucial documents of our century," she further added.

The documentary not only depicts the massacres "truthfully" for future generations but also highlights the presence of principled individuals and peace-promoting institutions, Erdogan said.

SOURCE:AA
