Vote counting is under way in the South Pacific's Solomon Islands, a contest keenly watched from afar as China's efforts to stamp its mark on the region are tested.

Ballots were trucked into a heavily guarded counting centre in the capital Honiara, watched over by international teams of uniformed Fijian soldiers and Australian police.

In the outermost reaches of the volcanic archipelago, ballot boxes were still making their way to provincial hubs for tallying — potentially delaying some results by days.

Chief electoral officer Jasper Anisi said on Thursday that "everything is peaceful" so far — no mean feat in a nation where elections have often spilled over into violence.

Hand counting the paper votes is only the start of an arduous electoral process.

Once the parliament's 50 members are finally elected, they will begin bartering with each other behind closed doors to cobble together a ruling coalition.

Only once the dust has settled from this will a prime minister emerge.

Related China's influence hangs in balance as Solomon Islands elects new government

US might orchestrate riots — Chinese media