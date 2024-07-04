On April 1, Israel bombed an Iranian embassy complex in Damascus, killing several people including commanders in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Despite this flagrant violation of international law—which infringed on Syria's sovereignty, breached the norms and protections accorded to diplomatic facilities, and flouted rules against extrajudicial killings—the United States failed to condemn Israel's action or acknowledge it as a clear escalation in a region already fraught with high tensions.

Not only did the US decline to censure Israel for its deadly attack in Syria, President Joe Biden's administration opposed a United Nations Security Council statement that would have condemned the attack.

By applying international norms such as sovereignty and the right to self-defence inconsistently, the US is eroding the international system and values it claims to champion. What is especially clear is that the rules are different for US allies versus its adversaries.

Double standards

Compared to the US reaction to a raid on Mexico's embassy in Ecuador just days later, or its reaction to Iran's military response to Israel's attack, the differences could not be starker.

When Ecuadorian authorities raided a Mexican embassy on April 5, international reaction was swift, drawing strong condemnations from many countries, including from the United States. Mexican officials rightly denounced the invasion as "an outrage against international law."

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan affirmed the "inviolability of diplomatic missions" and stated that Ecuador's action "jeopardises the foundation of basic diplomatic norms and relationships."

But days earlier, when US officials were asked about Israel's targeting of Iran's diplomatic mission in Syria, they offered no criticism and said the matter was still being assessed.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was given another chance to criticise Israel's action a week after its strike. But instead he responded by saying "I'm not going to speak to this specific strike, but I'll say we do not want to see the conflict escalated in any way."

Two days before Iran retaliated against Israel in response to the bombing of its embassy complex, a reporter raised the issue again with Miller, stating that Iran had said a retaliation could have been avoided if the UN would condemn Israel's attack.

Miller called it a "flimsy excuse" from Iran and said that if the country did not want a wider conflict, officials could simply choose not to respond.

Then on April 13, Iran launched an unprecedented retaliatory action on Israeli soil. As many commentators have observed, Iran's aim appeared to be balanced between responding to Israeli aggression while avoiding damage or casualties that would escalate the situation further.

Turkish, Iraqi and Jordanian officials stated that Iran had given notice days before its attack. After telegraphing its attack, 99 percent of Iran's drones and missiles were intercepted—mostly by the United States—leaving little damage and no casualties.

'Reckless' acts

Unlike after Israel's embassy attack in Syria, Western officials promptly criticised Iran's retaliation. The US condemned Iran's attack at the United Nations Security Council, the very institution it has undermined for months in order to protect Israel from any accountability for its violations of international law.