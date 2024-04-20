A suspected ringleader of the terrorist group PKK, operating in part of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region, has been captured in Istanbul by Turkish forces.

Mursel Durmaz, codenamed Zeynel, was captured in a joint operation by Istanbul police's Counterterrorism Branch and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), security sources said on Saturday.

After receiving intel that Durmaz, who has allegedly been active in the western German cities of Cologne and Troisdorf, was set to arrive in Istanbul by plane, teams detained him at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.