WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores dead as boat capsizes in Central African Republic's  Bangui
The vessel carrying around 300 people was heading to the funeral of a village chief but got into difficulty shortly after setting off.
Scores dead as boat capsizes in Central African Republic's  Bangui
With civil protection teams no longer on the scene, families searched for their missing loved ones near the river/ Photo: AFP archive
April 20, 2024

At least 58 people going to a funeral died after their overloaded river boat capsized in the Central African Republic's capital Bangui, the head of civil protection has said.

"We were able to extract 58 lifeless bodies," Thomas Djimasse told Radio Guira on Saturday. "We don't know the total number of people underwater".

According to witnesses and videos on social media, the boat was carrying more than 300 people some standing and others perched on wooden structures when it sank on the Mpoko River on Friday.

The vessel was heading to the funeral of a village chief but got into difficulty shortly after setting off. Rescue services arrived 40 minutes after the disaster.

Recommended

Maurice Kapenya, who was following the boat in a canoe because there was no space on board, said he collected the bodies of some of the victims, including his sister, with the help of fishermen and residents.

Some of the injured were evacuated by motorbike taxis. Driver Francis Maka told AFP he had "taken more than 10 people to the community hospital free of charge, in the face of the tragedy".

With civil protection teams no longer on the scene Saturday, families searched for their missing loved ones near the river and helped canoe operators they had hired, an AFP journalist observed.

RelatedCentral African Republic: a crisis the world keeps ignoring
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington