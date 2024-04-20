A Turkish official said that Ankara’s foremost objective is “to bring the massacre in Gaza to an end” and the establishment of a Palestinian state to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli's comments were in response to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s post on X with a picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniya that was accompanied by derogatory and defamatory comments.

“It is the Israeli authorities who should be ashamed. They have massacred nearly 35,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children,” he said.

Türkiye will continue to work in this direction and expose crimes committed by Israeli authorities, he added

Hamas chief praises Turkish role

On other hand, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniya praised Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support for the Palestinian cause.

“President Erdogan's statement during the the Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) group meeting where he described Hamas as the national liberation movement and likened it to the Kuvayi-Milliye (National Forces), is undoubtedly a source of pride for us and the Palestinian people,” Haniya told Anadolu in an exclusive interview, following his meeting with Erdogan in Istanbul.

Erdogan had said in the party’s group meeting: “Hamas is what Kuvayi Milliye (National Forces active during the Turkish War of Independence between 1918 - 1921) was in Türkiye during the National Struggle. We definitely know that saying this will come with a price.”

Haniya said: “Hamas is a movement that resists to liberate our lands, sacred values, and people from historical occupation.”