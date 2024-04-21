WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran-Israel tensions live: Iran thanks armed forces for Israel operation
The primary question isn't how many missiles hit their target, Khamenei states, adding that "Iran demonstrated its will-power during the operation."
Iran-Israel tensions live: Iran thanks armed forces for Israel operation
Ali Khamenei urges country's armed forces to "ceaselessly pursue military innovation and learn the enemy's tactics. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024

1111 GMT — Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei thanked the country's armed forces for their operation against Israel and urged them to "ceaselessly pursue military innovation and learn the enemy's tactics," Iran's official news agency reported.

"How many missiles were launched and how many of them hit their target is not the primary question, what really matters is that Iran demonstrated its will-power during that operation," Khamenei said.

Recommended

For our live updates from Friday, April 20, click here.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington