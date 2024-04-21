Palestinians exhumed scores of bodies from two mass graves at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza, according to a local official.

“Some 150 bodies have been found in the two graves,” Ismail Al Thawabteh, the director-general of Gaza’s government media office, said on Sunday.

He said around 700 people are still unaccounted for since the Israeli withdrawal from Khan Younis on April 7 following a 4-month ground offensive.

“We believe that there are hundreds of martyrs still missing after they were executed and buried by the Israeli occupation forces in mass graves,” he added.

The Palestinian official said many bodies in the mass graves were found decomposed.

“This is a real crime and massacre committed by the occupation against the displaced, civilians, and children,” he said. “It is a crime of revenge and a brutal war by the Israeli occupation."

'Horrific crimes'

The state news agency Wafa earlier said that at least 190 bodies had been found in a mass grave at the hospital with women and children making up the majority of the victims.