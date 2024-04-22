Donald Trump engaged in a multi-layered conspiracy of fraud, lies and cover-ups, prosecutors have said as opening arguments began in the first-ever criminal trial of a former United States president.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo said on Monday that Trump falsified business records to pay $130,000 to adult movie star Stormy Daniels to buy her "silence" over a 2006 sexual encounter that could have impacted his 2016 presidential bid.

"This case is about a criminal conspiracy and a cover-up," Colangelo told the jury of New Yorkers in a Manhattan courtroom. "It was election fraud, pure and simple."

Trump, dressed in a dark suit and blue tie, sat at the defence table, staring straight ahead as the prosecutor delivered his remarks.

Presenting his opening statement to the 12 jurors and six alternates, Todd Blanche, one of Trump's attorneys, said: "President Trump did not commit any crimes."

"I have a spoiler alert: there's nothing wrong with trying to influence an election," Blanche said. "It's called democracy."

"The Manhattan DA should never have brought this case," he said. "President Trump is presumed innocent. He's cloaked in innocence."

Before the court session began, Trump also insisted he had done nothing wrong and condemned the case as "election interference" designed to derail his 2024 White House bid.

"It's a very, very sad day in America," the 77-year-old Republican presidential candidate told reporters.

"I'm here instead of being able to be in Pennsylvania, in Georgia, and lots of other places campaigning," he said. "This is a witch hunt."

Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges and the case poses substantial risks to him less than seven months before his election rematch with President Joe Biden.

Prosecution witnesses are expected to include Daniels and Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen, who arranged the "hush money" payment to the adult film actress.

The identities of the jurors are being kept secret for their own protection.