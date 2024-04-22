TÜRKİYE
Turkic Week begins in Geneva, celebrating rich heritage of Turkic world
Series of engaging activities, from enlightening conferences to captivating musical performances and exhibitions, are expected to take place throughout the week, celebrating the shared Turkic heritage.
Turkic Week in Geneva aims to foster international dialogue and strengthen bonds of friendship. / Photo: AA / Others
April 22, 2024

Turkic Week, which aims to promote cultural heritage and arts of the Turkic world, has begun in Geneva with an opening ceremony at the UN office.

The program started on Monday with an exhibition presenting a diverse array of cultural artefacts, featuring handicrafts, paintings, and the evocative photo exhibition, Turkic World on the Silk Way.

"It is my honour and privilege to welcome you to the opening ceremony of the Turkic Week here in Geneva, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to showcase the rich tapestry of Turkic heritage and culture on the international stage," Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said in his opening remarks.

"Today, let us celebrate this legacy through the exhibition, honouring our shared heritage and strengthening bonds of friendship," Omuraliev said.

He added that a diverse program that celebrates the shared Turkic heritage and aspiration will take place throughout the week, including a series of engaging activities - from enlightening conferences to captivating musical performances - have been planned.

UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya, for her part, said it is a "great pleasure" for the UN to host such an event to enjoy cultures from all over the world.

Valovaya said the exhibition "fully reflects the diversity" of the Turkic world's heritage and culture.

The opening of the program was also attended by Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultan Raev, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Ambassador Guven Begec, Türkiye's Consul General in Geneva Ipek Zeytinoglu Ozkan, as well as by representatives of many countries and international organisations and the Turkish community in Geneva.

After the opening program, a conference titled OTS as an Emerging Actor for Achieving Sustainable Development Goals was held.

Activities within the scope of the Turkic Week will continue in the Swiss city till Thursday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
