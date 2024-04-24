A North Korean delegation led by the cabinet minister for international trade is visiting Iran, the North's official media has said in a rare public report of an exchange between the two countries believed to have secret military ties.

The minister for external economic relations, Yun Jong-ho, left Pyongyang on Tuesday by air leading a ministry delegation to visit Iran, the North's KCNA news agency said early on Wednesday.

It gave no other detail.

US and its Western allies suspect North Korea and Iran of cooperating on ballistic missile programmes, possibly exchanging technical expertise and components that went into their manufacture.

Iran has provided a large number of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Western media and officials. Tehran denies "baseless" claims.

The Western allies accuse North Korea of supplying Russia with missiles and artillery, allegations Pyongyang denies.

Yun has previously worked on the country's ties with Syria, according to South Korean government database.