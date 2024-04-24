US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due in China on Wednesday as the United States ramps up pressure on its main rival over its support for Russia, while seeking to manage tensions between the two powers.

The US diplomat will meet China's top brass on Friday in Beijing, where he is also expected to plead for continued restraint as Taiwan inaugurates a new leader and to raise US concerns on Chinese trade practices, a vital issue for President Joe Biden in an election year.

But Blinken is also in China in a bid to stabilise US ties with Beijing, with tensions between the world's two largest economies palpably eased since his last visit in June.

That visit, which at the time was the highest-ranking to China by a US official in five years, was followed by a meeting between the countries' presidents in November.

At the summit in California, Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a US wish list including restoring contact between militaries and cracking down on precursor chemicals to fentanyl, the powerful painkiller behind an addiction epidemic in the United States.

Blinken will start his visit on Wednesday in Shanghai.

He will meet students and business leaders in what an aide called a bid to highlight warm ties between the American and Chinese peoples.

The friendly side trip - the first visit by a US secretary of state to the bustling metropolis since Hillary Clinton in 2010 - would have been unthinkable until recently, with hawks on both sides previously speaking of a new cold war between the two powers.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen similarly toured the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou before visiting Beijing earlier this month.

A senior US official previewing Blinken's trip said that the United States and China were at a "different place than we were a year ago when the bilateral relationship was at an historic low point".

"We also believe, and we have also clearly demonstrated, that responsibly managing competition does not mean we will pull back from measures to protect US national interests," he said.

Pressing on Russia