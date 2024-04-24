TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Somalia-Türkiye defence agreement bears inaugural results
Turkish Navy ship, Kinaliada F514, arrives at Port of Mogadishu following defence and economic agreement.
Somalia-Türkiye defence agreement bears inaugural results
The 10-year agreement is expected to “significantly” bolster the Somalia government’s endeavours to safeguard its sovereignty. / Photo: AA Archive
April 24, 2024

A Turkish Navy ship has arrived at the Port of Mogadishu following the signing of a defence and economic agreement between Somalia and Türkiye in February this year.

The Kinaliada F514 docked at the port on Tuesday, two months after the landmark agreement signed between the two countries, under which Türkiye agreed to provide maritime security support to Somalia.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, several ministers, and the Turkish ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktas, attended the welcoming ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, President Mohamud praised Türkiye for having helped Somalia many times, calling it a "friendly and brotherly country," and thanked Ankara for the agreement to protect Somalia.

He thanked Ankara for the defence agreement and added that Somalia's navy will now become stronger.

Somali Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur told Anadolu Agency that the agreement signifies the strong ties between the two countries.

RelatedSomalia lauds defence pact with Türkiye, thanking for ‘unwavering support’
Recommended

'Historic' pact

Türkiye and Somalia's defence ministers signed the cooperation agreement in February to enhance bilateral relations and the region's stability.

The agreement is a 10-year pact that will “significantly” bolster the Somalia government’s endeavours to safeguard its sovereignty, Information Minister Daud Aweis said after the pact gained parliament approval in his country.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre had similarly hailed the pact as “historic,” thanking the government of Türkiye and its people for their steady support for the government and people of the Horn of Africa nation.

Ankara has its largest embassy in Africa in Mogadishu and also built its largest overseas military facility there to train the Somali national army.

Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan