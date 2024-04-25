Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is facing a backlash after the premier of a Broadway musical she co-produced with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has brazenly backed Israel's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza that some experts say has already reached genocidal proportions.

The musical, titled "Suffs" and playing in New York since last week, depicts the American women's suffrage campaign for the right to vote in the 20th century.

However Yousafzai, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, has been condemned by various quarters for partnering with Clinton, an outspoken supporter of Israel's invasion of Gaza.

Pakistan has seen many fiercely emotional pro-Palestine protests since the war in Gaza began last October.

"Her theatre collaboration with Hillary Clinton — who stands for America's unequivocal support for genocide of Palestinians — is a huge blow to her credibility as a human rights activist," popular Pakistani columnist Mehr Tarar wrote on social media platform X.

"I consider it utterly tragic."

'Maddening and heartbreaking'

Whilst Clinton has backed a military onslaught in Gaza and rejected demands for a ceasefire, she has also explicitly called for protections for Palestinian civilians.

Yousafzai has publically condemned the civilian casualties and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

But author and academic Nida Kirmani said on X that Yousafzai's decision to partner with Clinton was "maddening and heartbreaking at the same time. What an utter disappointment."