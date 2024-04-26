Friday, April 26, 2024

1726 GMT — US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced $6 billion in new military aid for Ukraine as Washington rushes to fill gaps left by months of limited American assistance.

The package is the second this week, following another valued at $1 billion that was announced just after US President Joe Biden signed a much-delayed bill to provide new funding for Ukraine as it struggles to hold back Russian advances.

"I'm... pleased to announce today an additional commitment of $6 billion through our Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," Austin told journalists following the conclusion of a virtual meeting of dozens of Kiev's international supporters.

"This is the largest security assistance package that we've committed to date," Austin said, adding that it will include air defence munitions, counter-drone systems, artillery ammunition and maintenance and sustainment support.

1331 GMT — Two Kiev hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

Authorities in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev have announced the evacuation of two hospitals due to fear of Russian attacks.

"The city urgently begins evacuating two hospitals... because a video is widely circulated online, actually announcing an enemy attack on these medical facilities," the city administration said, adding that claims of military personnel in the facilities are "an absolute lie."

1316 GMT — Ukrainian attacks kill three: Russian officials

Ukrainian bombardments killed three people in separate attacks on Russian border regions and in occupied Ukrainian territory, Russian and Moscow-backed officials have said.

Ukrainian forces over recent months have escalated fatal missile and drone attacks on Russian border regions and also targeted Russian energy infrastructure.

"The village of Korovyakovka was shelled from the Ukrainian side today," the Russian governor of the Kursk region announced on social media. "A local resident was killed," he said.

1305 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for air defence systems as allies meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for additional air defence systems to be sent to Kiev to help protect against Russian strikes, adding a pause in US funding had helped Moscow seize the initiative.

"This year, Russian jets (have) already used more than 9,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine and we need the ability to shoot down the air combat aircraft so that they do not approach our positions and borders," Zelenskyy said at the start of a virtual meeting led by the United States on helping arm Ukraine.

1242 GMT — Russia seized initiative as US delayed support: Zelenskyy

Russia was able to take the initiative on the battlefield while Ukraine waited for the United States to approve new military assistance, President Zelenskyy has said.

American politicians engaged in months of acrimonious debate over how or even whether to continue to back Ukraine, leaving Kiev's forces facing dire shortages of key artillery and air defence munitions.

"While we were waiting for a decision on the American support, the Russian army managed to seize the initiative on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said at the opening of a virtual meeting of dozens of Ukraine's international supporters.

1149 GMT — Russia strikes train in Ukraine carrying Western arms

Russia has said it had used missiles and artillery to target railway infrastructure and Western arms being transported by rail in Ukraine.

Moscow's defence ministry said its forces had hit "Western weapons and military equipment" being transported by railway one day earlier in the Donetsk region, and also targeted railway facilities in the Kharkiv region.

0818 GMT — US created conflict in Ukraine, and extending it now: Russia

US created conflict in Ukraine, and extending it intentionally now, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Shoigu was also quoted that Washington was deliberately dragging out the conflict in Ukraine by exerting unprecedented pressure, including on its partners.

He also said that Ukrainian strikes on the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant risk catastrophic consequences, adding that foreign advisers were helping Ukraine prepare acts of sabotage on Russian territory.

He also added that NATO troops have created additional threats to Russia by moving closer to its borders, but Moscow has no military or geopolitical interest in attacking NATO states.

0813 GMT — Russia says one man killed in Ukrainian shelling of its Kursk region

One person has been killed in Russia's Kursk as a result of shelling by Ukraine, Kursk Regional Governor Roman Starovoit has said via his official channel on the Telegram messaging app.

The shelling had also damaged the homes and property of local residents, Starovoit said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.