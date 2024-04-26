TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Wonders of ancient stadium in Mediterranean Türkiye being unearthed
Sillyon Stadium with capacity of 10,000 people is located in coastal province of Antalya.
Wonders of ancient stadium in Mediterranean Türkiye being unearthed
The ancient city, which was built on a high hill, boasts various structures from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman eras through the millennia. / Photo: AA
April 26, 2024

Archaeologists in Mediterranean Türkiye are unearthing an ancient stadium with a capacity of 10,000 spectators.

A total of 25% of the underground stadium in the ancient city of Sillyon in Serik in the coastal Antalya province has been unearthed, according to the excavation team.

The ancient city, which was built on a high hill, boasts various structures from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman eras through the millennia.

A team of 40 people continues to work to reveal the history of the region and open the area to tourism.

Murat Taskiran, the head of the excavation team from Pamukkale University, told Anadolu that the stadium is 254 meters (833 feet) long and 48 meters (157 ft) wide.

Recommended

"We started excavation of the stadium in 2022. The stadium was built along the western slope of the city,” he said.

Taskiran added that the historical building, which has a capacity of 10,000 people, stands out among regional stadiums with its large capacity, shape, and size.

"Based on the materials unearthed from the area, we can say that construction of the stadium started in the 1st century after Christ and that it was used until the fifth century CE," he said.

They not only carried out excavations in the area, but also restoration and conservation work, he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan