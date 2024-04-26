Archaeologists in Mediterranean Türkiye are unearthing an ancient stadium with a capacity of 10,000 spectators.

A total of 25% of the underground stadium in the ancient city of Sillyon in Serik in the coastal Antalya province has been unearthed, according to the excavation team.

The ancient city, which was built on a high hill, boasts various structures from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman eras through the millennia.

A team of 40 people continues to work to reveal the history of the region and open the area to tourism.

Murat Taskiran, the head of the excavation team from Pamukkale University, told Anadolu that the stadium is 254 meters (833 feet) long and 48 meters (157 ft) wide.