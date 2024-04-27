Taiwan's defence ministry has said it detected 22 Chinese warplanes and drones around the self-ruled island in a window of less than three hours.

"We detected activities from 22 PLA aircraft... since 9:30 am (0130 GMT)," it said in a statement released at 12:10 pm on Saturday.

"12 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and central air defence identification zone," it said, adding that the warplanes and drones joined Chinese naval vessels in "joint combat patrol".

The sorties come a day after US Secretary State Antony Blinken ended a visit to China, where he stressed the "critical importance" of maintaining peace and stability across the strait.

They also come less than a month before the May 20 inauguration of new Taiwan president Lai Ching-te, who China regards as a dangerous separatist.

The median line bisects the Taiwan Strait, a narrow 180-kilometre (110-mile) waterway separating the island from mainland China.

Beijing, which does not recognise the line, claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.